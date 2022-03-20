newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Coleambally Central School students have been able to enjoy the sweet rewards of their hard work after students planted their own corn. Nine classes from the school sowed their corn at the end of November and returned to school in term one to see what how tall the crops had grown. Agriculture teacher Briony Fattore said the idea came from Pioneer MIA Farm Services consultant Chris Smith, who then provided the seed and growing advice for the students. The students then put their produce, and pride on the line with an expert panel judging the results in February. The judging panel included Mr Smith, Scott Hardy, Shane Pound, Clint Shields and Pioneer's Southern NSW sales manager Luke Gooden. "Each class submitted their best two cobs for judging, based upon cob length and width. The judging panel counted the kernels, measured cob length and taste tested each entry," Mrs Fattore said. READ MORE With taste scored out of 10, the five judges' scores were averaged to get the final taste test result to ensure a fair result. Students harvested 90 kilograms of corn was harvested - around 300 cobs. "We managed to fill all the freezers at school, and all the available space in a few freezers across town," Mrs Fattore said. After judging students were able to get a taste of their hard work with stage five food technology students preparing and cooking the corn. Uncooked cobs left over were given to students. "Some students took seed home to sow and William Perkins and Regan Cullen deserve a special mention for growing exceptional corn crops at home," Mrs Fattore said. "They kept their corn watered and fertilised all summer and their farming skills are to be commended." Mrs Fattore said students were already looking forward to growing next season's crop. "I'd like to thank Chris Smith for initiating the competition and getting us started (and finished), and Pioneer for providing the prizes - the students really enjoyed growing (and eating) their corn and are already talking about next season's crop," she said. "All students did a great job taking their corn from paddock to plate and should be proud of their efforts." HIGHEST KERNAL COUNT LONGEST COB BEST TASTING CORN HIGHEST YIELD BEST CROP BEST INDIVIDUAL CROP

