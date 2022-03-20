Coleambally Central School students grow award winning corn
MORE GALLERIES
Coleambally Central School students have been able to enjoy the sweet rewards of their hard work after students planted their own corn.
Nine classes from the school sowed their corn at the end of November and returned to school in term one to see what how tall the crops had grown.
Agriculture teacher Briony Fattore said the idea came from Pioneer MIA Farm Services consultant Chris Smith, who then provided the seed and growing advice for the students.
The students then put their produce, and pride on the line with an expert panel judging the results in February.
The judging panel included Mr Smith, Scott Hardy, Shane Pound, Clint Shields and Pioneer's Southern NSW sales manager Luke Gooden.
"Each class submitted their best two cobs for judging, based upon cob length and width. The judging panel counted the kernels, measured cob length and taste tested each entry," Mrs Fattore said.
READ MORE
With taste scored out of 10, the five judges' scores were averaged to get the final taste test result to ensure a fair result.
Students harvested 90 kilograms of corn was harvested - around 300 cobs.
"We managed to fill all the freezers at school, and all the available space in a few freezers across town," Mrs Fattore said.
After judging students were able to get a taste of their hard work with stage five food technology students preparing and cooking the corn.
Uncooked cobs left over were given to students.
"Some students took seed home to sow and William Perkins and Regan Cullen deserve a special mention for growing exceptional corn crops at home," Mrs Fattore said.
"They kept their corn watered and fertilised all summer and their farming skills are to be commended."
Mrs Fattore said students were already looking forward to growing next season's crop.
"I'd like to thank Chris Smith for initiating the competition and getting us started (and finished), and Pioneer for providing the prizes - the students really enjoyed growing (and eating) their corn and are already talking about next season's crop," she said.
"All students did a great job taking their corn from paddock to plate and should be proud of their efforts."
GOOD GROWERS
HIGHEST KERNAL COUNT
- First place: Year 10
- Second place: Year 5/6
LONGEST COB
- First place: Year 10
- Second place: Year 7
BEST TASTING CORN
- First place: Year 9 agriculture
- Second place: Year 7
HIGHEST YIELD
- First place: Year 8
- Second place: Year 11/12 agriculture
BEST CROP
- First place, primary: Year 5/6
- Second place, primary: Year 4
- First place, secondary: Year 8
- Second place, secondary: Year 10 agriculture
BEST INDIVIDUAL CROP
- First place: William Perkins
- Second place: Regan Cullen
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "Coleambally students grow award winning corn"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.