Griffith City Library has some amazing events coming up that you might like to put in your diary. On Thursday March 24 at 6pm the Library will be hosting the Griffith Riverina Fellowship of Australian Writers for the launch of The Free Spirits Anthology. Come along and hear from some of the amazing writers with guest speaker Dylan Oliver, headspace Griffith's clinical lead. There will be books available to purchase on the evening. Author of Teacher and Dear Parents, Gabbie Stroud will be presenting at the Library on March 30 at 5.30pm. Gabbie Stroud is a freelance writer, novelist and recovering teacher. After years of juggling the demands of the primary classroom, she became disenchanted and disillusioned, eventually making the painful decision to leave the profession she had loved. In 2016, her critical commentary of Australia's education system was published in Griffith Review's Edition 51 Fixing the System, which went on to be shortlisted for a Walkley Award. Gabbie's smash-hit memoir Teacher was shortlisted for Biography Book of the Year at the 2018 ABIA Awards and contributed to the national dialogue on education. Don't miss this wonderful event and book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au To celebrate Seniors Week the Library has organised for a bus tour around some of our local historical sights on March 30 at 10am. The tour will take approximately one hour and participants will disembark the bus in front of the library where there will be some historical photos from our local history collection on display. A light lunch will be provided after the tour in the library. Please book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the library on 6962 8300. Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.

