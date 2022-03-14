newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Griffith man is set to face court after laboratory results are returned after he tested positive during a mobile drug test on the weekend. At 7.55am on Sunday, March 13, police stopped a Mazda ute driving on Murrumbidgee Avenue. The 32-year-old male was given a roadside breath test and returned a negative result, but was arrested and taken to Griffith police station after an oral-fluid test returned a positive result. A secondary test was positive for cocaine and the man was banned from driving for 24 hours. The man is expected to be charged with driving with an illicit drug and will face Griffith Local Court at a later date. READ MORE Meanwhile, Griffith police were called to Willow Park rest area on Saturday following a noise complaint at 12.55am. A number of men were drinking at the park and were issued with a move-on order by officers. Later on Saturday at 6.30pm, police issued told a second man in Griffith not to return to Banna Avenue until he was no longer intoxicated after he was seen acting in a disorderly fashion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/b5c125e3-1d2f-4205-b8b0-831887071f58.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg