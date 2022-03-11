comment,

St Vincent de Paul are accepting donations for the current NSW flood crisis. Donations can be made online at Vinnies NSW or by email donatecare@vinnies.org.au or you can leave a cash donation at Care and Support office 67 Yambil Street, on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 1 and 3pm. We thank the Griffith and surrounding areas for all their support during this time. God Bless. On Sunday, the 8th of September 1918, the tragic death of a young girl, Evelyn Mabel Olga Sides was only one year and 10 months old, The sheep were mustered into the 'Arcadia' sheep yards for shearing, But no one knew what tragedy was about to unfold. In the sheep drafting race Evelyn was playing, The rams had been drafted off into a pen at the top of the race, The gate back to the race was unfortunately left open, One of the rams when disturbed charged back down the race. He hit Evelyn causing massive internal hemorrhaging killing her, The next day in Gunbar Cemetery Evelyn was buried with lots and lots of tears, She will always be remembered as a lovely sweet courageous little girl, And a reminder to all of us, the tough and sometimes sad times of our early pioneers. There has been a lot of media coverage recently around preselection battles, including the seat of Farrer held by Sussan Ley. While I acknowledge in some areas this is a factional issue, I do not believe that is the case in Farrer. In our region there is ongoing dissatisfaction with the performance of our Member for Farrer and her representation on our behalf, in particular relating to water policy and the Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Before the last election Ms Ley told us she "wakes up every morning thinking about water". Unfortunately, it seems that is where it ends. A concerted campaign was undertaken prior to that election, but Ms Ley was able to retain the seat with strong support from her base in Albury, where there does not appear to be an understanding of the environmental damage being caused downstream by excessive flows out of Hume Dam. It should be noted that there were significant swings against Ms Ley in many rural parts of the electorate. No-one can deny that water policy and the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is a difficult issue for the Coalition Government, which has to keep voters in South Australia happy, while at the same time promoting environmental credentials in key marginal city seats. As such, it has ploughed ahead with the Basin Plan despite its many shortcomings, with the only shining light for many communities being a commitment there will be no more water buybacks. Not surprisingly, farmers want more than this, and they have been frustrated that Ms Ley has not advocated more actively on their behalf. Rest assured, it is not a factional issue in the seat of Farrer, it is a representational issue which has resulted in the pre-selection challenge in the electorate.

