Country Universities Centre Western Riverina's newly completed Griffith site was officially opened at a small ceremony on March 10 - attended by council representatives, the board, students and Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens. The new state-of-the-art Griffith site was purpose-built and designed with student requirements at the forefront, with the aim of ensuring as many people as possible will be able to access higher learning if they choose. Acting CEO of Country Universities Centre, Duncan Taylor explained that around 10.5 per cent of Griffith's residents had a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to a statewide average of around 24 per cent. "There's heaps of aspiration out in Western Riverina. The people out in Western Riverina have all the dreams and aspirations that people have everywhere - they're just faced with a harsher reality of how to achieve that," he explained. The centre opened in September 2021, and has seen a number of students start taking advantage of the new space. Luke Wright is studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science part-time, while juggling his work commitments. He said the centre had been invaluable. "It's awesome. I was fortunate enough to use the old facility. I've been using the new space for a while, it's an amazing space," he said. Maddi Ramponi is another student, studying criminology at the University of New England. She sang praise for the centre and the staff who worked there. "I love it. I wouldn't have been able to do what I've done today without it, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without Shiron and Erin." IN OTHER NEWS Chairman of the board, John Dal Broi said he was looking forward to seeing how the centre developed. "Our aim was to get a physical building, it's there now. All there is from now is to make sure people know we're here." At the ceremony, it was announced that centre manager Erin Callaghan would be resigning to pursue a role with Central Queensland University. While Shiron Kirkman will be taking up the mantle, Ms Callaghan said she wouldn't be away for long. "I'm so proud of the students and the community, we couldn't have done it without that support ... I will not be far away for very long." The centre is located at 1 Olympic Street, next to the Griffith Community Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/3617b729-b09d-44fc-8a87-63f1ad8e8459.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg