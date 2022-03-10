news, local-news, fire, burning, permits, mia rfs, smoke, timber

With the end of the Bush Fire Danger period approaching, the NSW Rural Fire Service is reminding land owners in the MIA that permits are still required until April 1. The Bush Fire Danger period comes to a close at the end of March for any MIA areas, so permits will be required for any planned fires until then. Conditions to the permits have now been changed slightly due to a slightly lower fire risk and to ease into the end of the danger period in April. Burning is now able to begin at midday each day, and permits will be issued for timber burning after inspection from the issuing officer - timber was not allowed to be burnt previously. There is still no burning allowed on weekends, and permits are all automatically revoked on days of Total Fire Ban. Staff member Lexi Hone from the MIA District emphasised that conditions hadn't changed. "All permit conditions are exactly the same, the only difference is we're allowing earlier burning and you'll be allowed to burn timber after an officer has inspected it," she explained. IN OTHER NEWS Acting Manager for the MIA District, Officer L2 Scott Connor, encouraged landowners to continue exercising caution. "During the Bush Fire Danger Period any person wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit. Permits are free, and can be obtained from your local permit issuing office," Officer Connor said. "Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call 000 immediately so that emergency services can respond accordingly and minimise the damage." "While it is important to continue hazard reduction and stubble burning, we have all seen the devastation that bush fires can bring to the community, so I strongly urge people to exercise caution when carrying out these activities". Ms Hone added that after the fire danger period ends, it is still required to notify the RFS of any planned burns. "After the bushfire danger period finishes, people still need to notify if they're intending to burn. They can do that by going to rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify." To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contacting your local Fire Control Centre. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/2956efb0-0642-4b79-b33f-bd1862ad039f.jpeg/r11_246_4917_3018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg