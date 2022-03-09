newsletters, editors-pick-list, gp's, doctor, hospital, griffith aboriginal medical service, mohammad islam, cameron wilson

Eight new trainee GP's are beginning specialised training terms here in Griffith, while undertaking three or four years of community-based training. The GP's are already qualified, of course, with local training provider GP Synergy helping them complete the last stages of the Australian General Practice Training program. One of the trainee doctors, Dr Mohammad Islam is undertaking his third term of training at Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service. "I did my medical training in Bangladesh and after finishing I wanted to travel and look for better training opportunities and I chose Australia," Dr Islam said. "My wife is also a GP working in Griffith, and our family has settled in well here." "The Aboriginal Medical Service is a great place to develop skills as a GP as it focuses on different dynamics of the health care system." Dr Islam was previously located in Melbourne, but says he's glad he's living in Griffith now. CEO of GP Synergy Cameron Wilson said that the local community plays an important role in helping doctors settle in and form personal networks. "GP registrars contribute significantly to primary healthcare provision in rural areas like Griffith," Mr Wilson said. READ MORE "A full-time doctor training in the Murrumbidgee region will undertake on average more than 2400 consultations over a six-month period." "Over the many years that we have been training doctors to specialise as GPs in rural communities and Aboriginal medical services, the consistent feedback we receive is that training in both is a rich and rewarding learning environment." "Receiving a first-class training experience is critical, as is ensuring doctors and their families, are well-supported and nurtured by the local community." Across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, 74 separate GP's are undergoing similar training. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

