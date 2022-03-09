newsletters, editors-pick-list, council, alcohol, booze, prohibition, drinking, police

Griffith City Council unanimously voted to extend alcohol-free zones at the most recent meeting, on March 8. Council moved a motion to declare Willow Park, Venetian Park, Beilby Park and Yarrabee Reserve as alcohol-prohibited areas between the hours of 10pm and 6am each night as a response to ongoing 'anti-social behaviour.' Paul Huxley attended the meeting to share his support of the new bill, noting especially his observations of Willow Park. He explained that he's seen crowds of people drinking heavily at Willow Park on Friday and Saturday nights. "It's not a good look for the town. People drive in and see drunks," he said. "I don't mind travellers having one drink, it's the ones leaving a mess there every night." Councillor Manjit Lally suggested that the prohibition hours be extended, beginning at 9 or even 8pm instead of the proposed 10. The suggestion was noted but Mayor Doug Curran explained that travellers frequently stopped for one drink in the evening, and council didn't want to prevent peaceful drinking in that sense. "In Summer, the sun often goes down almost at 9." READ MORE They resolved to pass the motion as it stands, and then revisit changing the hours based on feedback from the community. The motion will be put on public display for a month, as council collects input from the community and police. A spokesperson for Griffith Police explained that the prohibited areas would allow police to move people on and confiscate alcohol. "If they refuse to move on - we can move them on. We can confiscate their alcohol and can issue fines," they explained. "Council are the ones that maintain the alcohol-free zones. They're also enforcers for the zones as well as us." A copy of the resolution will be provided to the Griffith police station inviting representations or objections within 28 days, and will be posted on the Griffith City Council website for feedback in the near future. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

