It was a victory with extra meaning for Hanwood on Sunday as they took out the Second Grade Twenty20 final when they took on Leagues. The trophy is named in recognition of the McGann Family, who had strong ties to Hanwood as well as making massive contributions to the cricketing community. Hanwood was able to make a strong start in their quest to claim the McGann Family Shield, with Tarenjit Mankoo and Brad Hornery able to put on 32 in the first five overs before Mankoo (22) was knocked over by Noah Gaske (1/23). The wicket did little to slow down the run-scoring as Hornery and Micheal Crosato able to put on 49 runs before Manish Patel removed both Hornery (28) and Crosato (17) in successive deliveries. The wickets continued to tumble as Liam Warren was able to pick up the wicket of Sam Robinson, while with the score on 103, Warren (2/29) was able to find a way past Neil Geltch (8). While Patel (3/21) missed his hat-trick, he was able to take a third when Todd Argus (7) was caught by Noah Gaske to see Hanwood sitting on 6/105 with four overs remaining. Luke Catanzariti (13*) and Trevor Cowie (10*) added some late runs to see Hanwood close out their innings on 6/127. RELATED While Leagues didn't lose any wickets, they struggled to get out of first gear as they scored just 21 in the first seven overs before Teao Woetai (14) departed when he was caught off the bowling of Robinson (1/12). Argus (3/15) did the damage for Hanwood as he picked up the wickets of Enzo Nolan (8), Shae Prudham (6) and Patrick Payne (7). The runs just wouldn't come easily for the Panthers as the Hanwood bowlers kept the pressure on as Luke Catanzariti picked up the wicket of Morgan Tiere (3) while captain Chris Barbagallo (2/8) picked up Manish Patel (4) and Deep Patel (0) in successive deliveries. Noah Gaske and Phil Teopenga (11*) added some late runs before Kym Wheeler (1/8) picked up the wicket of Gaske (8) to see Leagues close their innings on 8/76. Hanwood will now look to secure a top-two finish in second grade, while Leagues will look to push into a top-four finish with a victory this weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

