Leagues Panthers took out their first-ever Don Coleman Twenty20 Shield after success against Exies Eagles in the final on Sunday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers were able to make a strong start, with Logan and Reece Matheson putting on 20 runs in the first three overs before Sanil Chilukuri (1/14) brought the opening stand to a close with the wicket of Logan (0). Reece Matheson (34) and Daniel Bozic (3) departed in quick succession to the bowling of Arjun Kamboj (2/27), but the middle order kept the score ticking over for the Panthers. Jimmy Binks and Jack Rowston had the foundation laid with the score sitting on 3/72 after 11 overs. Even when Binks (23) was run out by Chilikuri, the runs kept coming for Leagues, but Exies bowlers didn't give too much away with most of the runs coming in singles and twos. Rowston eventual departed when he was trapped in front by Duane Ashcroft (1/3), but Noah Gaske (12) and Ben Rowston (12) were able to get starts. The pair fell to the bowling of Connor Bock (2/30), but Matt Keenan (7*) added some late runs to see the Panthers reach the end of their 20 overs on 8/120. It was a tough start to their reply for the Eagles as they lost Josh Davis in their second over when he was caught off the bowling of Ben Rowston (1/12). Craig Burge (21) and Sam Breed (9) put on 30 runs before both departed in quick succession, but Bock and Ashcroft were able to keep their side moving in the right direction. A 34-run stand for the fourth wicket was eventually ended when Bock became the first to be caught by Bozic off the bowling of Gaske. Duane Ashcroft (29) kept his side's hope alive, but when he was run out, the steam started to come out of the Eagles innings. RELATED Mason Ashcroft (3) and Raj Johar (4) were both caught by Bozic off the bowling of Gaske (3/14), while Zac Dart (1) was trapped in front by Evans (1/13), and Sanil Chilikuri (2) was run out by Ben Rowston as they were restricted to 9/101 off their 20 overs. The 19-run win hands Leagues their first T20 title in the 14-year history of the competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/eab6a8e2-0fc3-4d03-82eb-4469bb51659a.jpg/r185_690_3548_2590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg