Griffith will hold onto the Creet Cup into the winter break after they were able to pick up a seven-wicket win over West Wyalong. The visitors won the toss and were able to make a solid start with Jesse Hampton and Max Tidd. They were able to put on 38 runs for the first wicket before Kyle Bennett (1/18) picked up the wicket of Tidd (9) while Hampton (26) was knocked over by Signor. Bryce Koop (8) was caught behind of the bowling of Signor (2/24), while West Wyalong was in a spot of trouble when Tye Pilon (3) fell to the bowling of Tim Rand as they fell to 4/56. Jack Cullen and J Roscarel put on 22 runs for the fifth-wicket before Rand struck again (2/21) to remove Cullen (24), but the runs kept flowing in the middle order for the visitors. Roscarel and Jasper Louden added 18 before both fell in quick succession to the bowling of Dean Bennett (2/17) before Tom Shannon picked up two quick wickets of his own to see West Wyalong fall to 9/105. W Roberts (12) added some late runs before he became the third to fall to Shannon (3/23) as they were bowled out for 120. Despite struggling for runs at club level, Tom Shannon and Oliver Bartter were able to make a strong start at the top of the order. After 10 overs, Griffith looked to be sailing to victory with the opening stand putting on 42 before Shannon (26) fell to the bowling of Roberts (1/18). The runs kept flowing for Griffith, with Bartter and Dean Bennett putting on 38 before West Wyalong was able to have any further success as Bartter (26) fell to the bowling of Lowden (1/14) with the score on 80 after 17 overs. Wyalong wasn't able to make the most of the breakthrough as Theo Valeri and Bennett pushed their side towards success. RELATED The pair got their side to within seven runs of victory before Fitzgerald (1/31) struck to remove Valeri (20). The wicket only delayed the inevitable for West Wyalong as Griffith captain Haydn Pascoe (10*) and Bennett (36*) got their side to the seven-wicket win. After winning the Creet Cup off Hay, they were able to see off challenges from Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong.

