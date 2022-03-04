newsletters, editors-pick-list, teaching crisis, shortage, workforce, teachers federation, dominic perrottet, angelo gavrielatos

NSW Teacher's Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos met with Griffith's teachers and Member for Murray Helen Dalton to discuss the growing dangers of the workforce crisis and thank Ms Dalton for her ongoing support. Mr Gavrielatos has been going on a road trip across NSW to visit state members and either protest their inaction or thank them for their support. "I'm taking the opportunity to demonstrate our point, or thank local members who continue to make representations such as the member for Murray," he said. The trip comes after the federation took a major step and suspended industrial action for the term, extending an olive branch to Premier Dominic Perrottet to come to the table and address the growing concerns. "We wrote immediately to the Premier and called on him to embrace the opportunity to sit down and negotiate with us," Mr Gavrielatos said. RELATED "He's been given a month. If the Premier fails to take advantage of that goodwill - Come March 19, we'll have no choice but to resume considering every action available to us and that includes industrial action." Griffith's electorate currently has 91 teaching vacancies, which Mr Gavrielatos says is already putting hundreds of students back in their learning. He said that they were only hoping for common sense from the state government. "We're not asking them to do anything else than their own recommendation says ... The government is engaging in gimmickry, and in the meantime students are being disadvantaged." "The only thing about it is that it's getting worse. Every day, kids are missing out." Addressing the group, he explained that the Federation was 'independent, but not indifferent' and was remaining aware of which state representatives had been supportive and which hadn't. READ MORE Griffith Teachers Association president Jenna Woodland said that they were calling to parents and the community to think about their vote in the upcoming election. "What I would ask is for the community and our parents to really think clearly about who they're voting in. We don't have a big enough voice, we need the community and parents to fight with us." She added that she'd personally experienced pressures and investigations after campaigning for a solution to the teaching crisis, and that we couldn't expect young teachers to fight that battle. "I've been teaching for 22 years and we're having the same conversations." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/e8d1399a-86c2-4e61-8ade-ffb952f62fc9.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg