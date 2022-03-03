newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Leagues preparation for their first appearance in the Don Coleman Twenty20 Final has hit a hurdle, with captain Jimmy Binks facing a race against the clock. Binks has been in isolation since Saturday night and will need to return a negative test on Saturday in order to try and steer his side to a piece of history. Either way, Binks is confident his side has what it takes to bring home silverware. "It will be pretty similar to what the side has been all year, pending any last-minute changes which always seems to happen and whether I can get out of lockdown, which will be a pretty last-minute thing," he said. "If I can't play, it will mean Reece steps up and leads the side and he is the man for it. "Logan found a bit of form with the bat and then Ben Rowston with the ball and Boz is always dangerous in the short form, so I think we will have a pretty strong side regardless of the outcome of anything." Another big inclusion will be the return of Billy Evans, who missed Leagues defeat to Diggers last weekend. It will be a great day for Leagues as a club with third and second grade also featuring in the Twenty20 finals played in the lead up to the Don Coleman Shield. Binks said it is a great showing of depth at the club. "I can't recall having all three grades in a final at this stage of the season," he said. "We all seem to do ok and muster up aside for finals but never go too deep in that. It is good that we are all there at this time of the year, and hopefully, we can knock up a pretty good conversion rate once it gets there." RELATED The two sides met in the pool stage, with the Panthers coming away with a 25-run victory, but Binks feels the sides are too closely matched to take that game into account. "If we played them back to back, you wouldn't know that the result would be in that second game," he said. "I wouldn't read into it too much, it is comes down to who is better on the day." It will be an action-packed day at Exies No 1, with the Twenty20 action getting underway at 10am with the third grade clash between Leagues and Diggers battling it out for the Alan Giddey Shield. The second grade game will follow at 1pm, with Hanwood taking on the Panthers to see who takes home the McGann Family Shield before the main game gets underway at around 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/18b595a2-0b88-4e1a-8a34-c71663b78ac3.JPG/r707_972_5134_3473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg