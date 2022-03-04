newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Fabulous Four are back in form, meaning Simon F, Simon C, Aidan F and Vince R under the supervision of CEO Lisa C convened their first post-race debriefing session for 2022. The Fav-4 like to surround themselves with important people. Long course competition leader Anthony T was guest of honour while Life Members Bob B and David H joined the group in the closing stages of the convention. As a token gesture Brendon S represented the mob. The final convention report noted that except for the Yoogali duo all convention delegates and guests recorded a PB. It was two wins in a row for Steven Bourke. An extra 90 second handicap didn't deter Bourke who ran 1 minute 33 seconds faster than last week to record a PB net time 30 minutes 51 seconds. Anthony Trefilo's form continues to improve, 8th,1st, 2nd, 2nd despite an additional 45 second handicap he leads the long course competition with 133 points ahead of nearest rival Elio Minato on 98 points. Minato is succumbing to a ruthless handicapper. Aidan Fattore ran 3rd and was fastest on the long course but keep an eye on his cousin Simon Fattore. Maintaining a steady handicap of 10minutes 45 seconds Fattore is 3rd in the competition with 94 points from placings 14th, 7th, 4th and 5th. With six races to go, the short course competition is wide open. Peggy Carpenter on 104 points is just 1 point ahead of Callum Vecchio who is aiming for a 3rd engraving of his name on the short course Bacchus trophy. RELATED This week Isabella Salmon with a net time of 17 minutes 48 seconds took line honours in the short course, followed by Tom Mackerras 19 minutes 16 seconds then Renae Savage 20 minutes 21 seconds. Congratulations go out to Feral's Steven Bourke and Tom Mackerras on their successful outings at the weekend's Barellan Masters Games on Sunday. Bourke and Mackerras both competed in the triathlon and came away with winners medals in their respective categories. The 25th Hillston Outback Triathlon is on next Sunday 5th March. The Town to Lake in aid of Can Assist is on Sunday 13th March. The Feral's will have tent at the finish. For those wanting to register for the 3C Tech Shop Bacchus on the Lake on Friday 15th of April head over to https://griffithbacchus.org.au/ New members are always welcome to join us for a 5:30pm (during daylight savings, 4.30pm during cooler months) start at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/d1b334b3-c4da-469e-b52c-2d303d4f25bc_rotated_270.jpeg/r101_217_480_431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg