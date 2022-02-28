news, local-news, trains, red rattler, 721, griffith, whats on, tour, come on baby do the locomotion

All aboard! Train enthusiasts can look forward to riding on a 1960's diesel heritage train as it visits Griffith in early March. The Rail Motor Society, a heritage rail group from the Hunter Valley will be touring their 1960s locomotive around the region, and will be offering rides to Ariah Park for lunch on a spare day in Griffith. The train will be departing Griffith Station at 10:00am on Sunday March 6, before returning at 4:30 in the afternoon. The trip will allow riders to enjoy a lunch at Ariah Park, as well as a morning tea served on the train and alcoholic beverages if they choose. Trish Short, the Public Relations Officer for The Rail Motor Society said that the trip would sell out quickly. "There's a total of 88 seats, those are already on sale. While we're over at Ariah Park, they'll have the opportunity to have a shuttle ride to Temora and back. It's just $22 for that - it's probably half-full already, so they need to get tickets very soon," she explained. IN OTHER NEWS The tour is already in hot demand, taking only a few days between locations. "After Griffith, it'll come back to our depot in the Hunter Valley, it'll be home for about ten days before it goes to Canberra. We're very busy in March, we're doing another one in Gulgong and Orange," Ms Short added. "We will be in Griffith again at the end of the month, we'll probably have another spare day. It probably won't be the same, but if they keep a watch out, there will be another opportunity." Tickets for the trip are set at $95, and are available from 123tix.com. Dine and discover vouchers are also accepted.

