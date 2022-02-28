newsletters, editors-pick-list, bringagee road, council, car accidents, gavin dal broi, lizz dixon

One of Griffith's most dangerous roads has come under the spotlight once again, after three cars flipped on the unsealed road in just under two months and more have visibly lost control. Bringagee Road has been a concern for many years, as Gavin Dal Broi noted. Mr Dal Broi has driven down that road for decades and has watched it grow steadily more dilapidated and dangerous. "I've been on this road since 1980-something, I was on the school bus back then. It's continually getting worse, there have been more and more accidents ... We've been extremely lucky that nobody has died," he said. RELATED "We've had three rollovers this year and there are tracks where people have lost control and you see where they've gotten back." The road is a school bus route, and Mr Dal Broi said that on some occasions, he's had to escort the bus himself when the road is wet. Mr Dal Broi noted that recently, Google maps and other navigation software has led drivers down the road in cars unsuited for it and left drivers unwarned about the road's poor condition. "I tell them to take it easy, but some people fly along doing 80 kilometres an hour and hit corrugations. We've got so much traffic going down this road, it's fairly antiquated for the amount of materials that travel it." Lizz Dixon is also particularly concerned about the road, after coming across an accident herself. "Obviously, it's been a community issue for a long time ... My children get the bus and other children get the bus down that road, and there are other cars that flipped. It's just one of those ongoing issues," she said. The road has been on Griffith City Council's list for much-needed upgrade for many years and in 2020 council voted to give a higher priority along with Barber Road. Recent estimates say it could be 2025 before Bringagee Road is sealed. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Dal Broi said that it now needs to be prioritised by the state government. "It's got nothing against the council of late and the road crew, but it needs tarring. There's just too many tons of product on it and too much movement ... Griffith City Council doesn't have the money to do it," he explained. "Doing the work is never going to get cheaper as time progresses ... We just need it to be emphasised as a black spot and get the state government to push the issue." "Is it waiting for someone to die before it becomes a priority?" Griffith City Council was contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/0f470a2d-c43e-4263-806f-26c980bae656.png/r0_4_2100_1190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg