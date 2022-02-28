news, local-news, news, griffith, coleambally, darlington point, murrumbidgee, vaccine, vaccination, covid-19

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded 183 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases across the region to 3,600. Across MLHD alone, there have been 183 new cases recorded up until 4pm on February 27. Since July 1, there have been 27,993 total active cases. Across the MLHD there are currently nine patients being cared for in hospital, one of which is in the ICU. In more positive news, more than 95 percent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to February 13th. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.8 percent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80 percent have received two doses. READ MORE "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID- 19," the MLHD said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." A number of outreach vaccination clinics are set to take place in the coming week visiting Coleambally and Darlington Point on Thursday March 3rd. The clinic will run from 9:00am - 12:00pm at Coleambally Community Hall and then from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Darlington Point Community Health Centre. Vaccinations will be available for all three doses, including booster shots and for children aged 5 - 11 as well as ages 12 and onwards. The MLHD Vaccination Clinic in Griffith is open until 5.00 pm weekdays. The Moderna vaccine is also available on Monday mornings at Wagga Wagga and Griffith clinics from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. For more information please visit www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/covid-19-services/covid-19-vaccination To view cases and tests broken down by health district and local government area please click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

