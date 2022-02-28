newsletters, editors-pick-list, feedback, survey, mountain bike, pump track, bicycle, griffith city council

A proposed brand new mountain bike park in Griffith is in dire need of community feedback to determine if the project will go ahead. As part of the NSW Government's Open Spaces Program: Places to Play 2021/22, Griffith City Council is looking to submit a grant application to bring the proposed mountain bike park to life. If community feedback is not provided however on the strengths, weaknesses and need for such a park however, the project is likely to fall flat. Urban Strategic Design and Major Projects Manager, Peter Badenhorst said Council was interesting in hearing from all members of the community to have their say on the proposed plan through an online survey. "For projects such as this Mountain Bike Park, it is vital we have input from the community - we want to make sure our application takes into consideration the needs of our residents and provides us with the best possible chance to be successful," Mr Badenhorst said. "We know there is a demand for a facility such as this, but would like to further understand how and why it will be used, what facilities would need to be included and what might stop residents from using the Park. "I would encourage you to head to Council's website or Facebook page and complete the 1 minute survey to assist our team in preparing the Grant Application." If the planned grant application is successful, the development will be located on the north eastern side of Griffith, adjacent to the Scenic Hill Reserve. READ MORE The proposed park will include tracks, roll over and kicker ramps and will consist of three trails of different lengths that cater to all abilities. The current design includes a one kilometre airflow (jump) track, a two kilometre adventure loop and a skills track. There are currently a number of tracks in the Scenic Hill reserve that are already in regular use by keen local riders. Mayor Doug Curran said he would like to see as many residents complete the survey as possible. "During the community consultation for the new Community Strategic Plan, it was identified that Council needs to improve and create additional outdoor recreational spaces, and the opportunity to apply for this grant for a Mountain Bike Track does just that," Councillor Curran said. "Council is committed to providing the infrastructure required to ensure Griffith continues to be a great place to work, live and raise a family - built we need your input to achieve that goal. "Please consider taking the short survey and help us provide the facilities you want into the future." The survey can be found on Council's website at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au or on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/griffithcitycouncil Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/9a8de036-9b87-44b6-8ddc-45eb508b72a7.jpg/r18_0_482_262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg