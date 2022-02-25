newsletters, editors-pick-list, jack and millie, theatre, alaine beek, play, show

Australian playwright Alaine Beek's autobiographical story Jack and Millie will be playing at Griffith Regional Theatre on March 8, chronicling the journey of Millie as she comes to terms with a breast cancer diagnosis. Ms Beek described the play as more of a comedy than it might seem at the outset, but added that it touches on genuine insights that she picked up from her experience. "It's basically based on the story of my breast cancer journey, it's a comedy based on the human reactions to that," she said. "Millie is the one diagnosed, Jack is that diagnosis. It's an inner voice that hangs around her all the time ... It's a very engaging and entertaining play even though it's a very serious topic. We want people to walk out feeling great, it's not all doom and gloom." "You'll walk out feeling positive. It's just a good story." The play is minimalist, with a cast of three and a prop list consisting of just one scarf. The minimalist aspect may have played in the show's favour considering the wide acclaim that the play has drawn. "The young people who came to see the play, I got amazing feedback from them." "I had someone come up to me after a show and said that the first time he watched it, he went home and cried. He wasn't connected to cancer at all, but he said that the play helped him realise that he had a 'Jack' of his own," Ms Beek said. READ MORE The show originally played in Albury, just after Ms Beek's ten-year anniversary of remission from cancer. She said that writing the play had been difficult in a way she hadn't expected. "Because I've done quite a few historical plays, I thought Jack and Millie would be quite easy but it was actually harder- in a good way," she said. "I had to dig deep to find 'what's my truth, what am I saying here' and not be flippant about it. My wonderful team asked me some really difficult questions so I could get to the core of that." Tickets for Jack and Millie are available from Griffith Regional Theatre's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

