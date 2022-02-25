newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With three rounds remaining before finals get underway, the GDCA first grade sides will be looking to make their charge and find form. After what had been an interrupted first half of the season due to COVID and wet weather, there has been six straight weeks of cricket, but rain has once again entered the forecast. There is a chance of showers on Saturday morning, but with only 70 per cent chance of 1-5mm games should be unaffected. That will be the hope of the Hanwood side, who will head into their clash with Exies Eagles looking to retake top spot with Coro having the bye this weekend. Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial said he will head into the clash with a full-strength side and will be hoping that Tom Shannon is able to recreate his performance from Griffith's Creet Cup clash against Lakes on Sunday. "It was good to see that he scored some runs on the weekend, and hopefully, he is able to translate that back to club level," he said. RELATED While the gap to Coro is five points, Cunial feels that as long as his side are able to find their momentum, they will be able to take the top spot heading into finals. "The minor premiership is going to come if you are playing good cricket, but we just want to take it week by week and keep improving," he said. "We want to be winning as many games as possible leading into final to get that momentum, and hopefully we are able to run deep again this year." The Eagles have found success at the top of the order from the likes of Phil Burge and Connor Bock, so Cunial knows that early wickets hold the key to success. "We need to get wickets early and keep their main batters to low totals," he said. "if we do that, we will go a long way to winning." Meanwhile, Leagues Panthers will take on Exies Diggers in the 40-over clash at Exies No 2. A win for the Panthers this weekend would ensure them of a berth in the one-day final as they head into the weekend with a five-point lead over Hanwood, who are third in that competition. The Panthers' hopes revolve around their batting and with Reece Matheson and Jimmy Binks finding form while on representative duty, they will be looking to carry that back to club games.

