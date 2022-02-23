sport, local-sport,

It was the best public school swimmers testing each other on Wednesday as the Griffith PSSA Swimming Carnival took place at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre. THere was plenty of outstanding performance across all events but it was a familiar story with the overall champions falling to Griffith East Public School while Coleambally Central School continued their recent dominance taking home the handicap honours. Age Champions Junior Boys: Max Parmenter (Beelbangera Public School) Junior Girls: Ebony Taylor (Hillston Central School) 11 Years Boys: Nate Mingay (Griffith East Public School) 11 Years Girls: Abbey Harris (Griffith East Public School) Senior Boys: Bradley Whitworth (Hanwood Public School) Senior Girls: Ellie Mathews (Griffith East Public School) Overall Champions: Griffith East Public School Handicap Trophy: Coleambally Central School RELATED Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

