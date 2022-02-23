newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There were some outstanding performances from the Griffith Stars at the Junior State Cup in Wagga over the weekend. The highlight of the weekend was the under 12s girls side, who were able to reach the quarter-finals stage. The under 12s side were able to make a flying start to the competition going undefeated on Friday, picking up convincing wins over LBM (7-1), Bankstown Jets (8-1) and Parramatta (10-0). They carried that form into day two with an 8-1 win over Parkes before a tight tussle with Cronulla saw them able to come away with a 2-1 win before they rounded out their pool games with a 15-0 win over Canberra Magic. Having finished the pool games undefeated, they faced off with Canterbury, and after a tough game, they fell to a 5-2 defeat. The under 10s girls side made a strong start to their first venture into the State Cup environment as they went through their first four games undefeated with wins over Penrith, Canterbury, Wests and Temora Titans before falling to defeats at the hands of Balmain, Wollongong and Canterbury. It was a tough first hit out for the under 10s boys side, who opened their campaign with a defeat at the hands of Cronulla before picking up a narrow win over LMB. That would be the end of the success for the youngest boys side with defeats against Easts Roosters, Wagga Vipers, Parramatta, Canterbury and Wollongong, rounding out their first venture into the Junior State Cup. It was a tough start for the under 12s boys, who fell to shutout defeats at the hands of Hills and Balmain before falling 4-2 to LBM. RELATED The 12s boys didn't go home empty-handed as they were able to pick up a 1-0 win over St George before rounding off their pool games with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Orange. The under 14s boys experienced a mixed start to their campaign with a 4-2 win against Yass and 3-2 win over Parkes sandwiched in between defeats at the hands of Easts Roosters, Wollongong and Balmain Tigers before falling to a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Cronulla and 9-2 to Hills. It was a tough start for the under 14s girls who fell to Wests and Canberra Magic before hitting back with a 3-1 win over Deakin. They would fall to Wollongong and Cronulla before picking up a second victory with a 2-0 win over St George before rounding out their games with a defeat to Balmain. It was a tough weekend for the under 16s boys and girls, along with the under 18s girls who lost all of their pool games. Griffith will be well represented at the Suns junior regional trials, with 17 players selected for the trials. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

