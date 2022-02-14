newsletters, editors-pick-list, GRAPA, drama, theatre, pitch, bonnie owen, bernie maxwell, AGM

The Griffith Regional Association of the Performing Arts is putting the call out for performance pitches, as they plan for the 2022 season in local theatre. This year, rather than stick to established or classic plays, GRAPA is asking for performance ideas from the community. Any plays or ideas are asked for, with GRAPA's committee evaluating pitches as they come. Required with the submission is an outline an outline of the creative concept and synopsis, as well as a cover letter outlining prior skill and experience, personnel and equipment needs, proposed timing and venue and an estimated budget. President of GRAPA Bonnie Owen said that they were keen to keep the momentum up from last year's production of Romeo and Juliet. "We ended 2021 on a high with Romeo and Juliet, so we are really excited to bring the same energy into 2022. There is so much talent in our region, so we know there are people out there with great ideas." No experience is strictly necessary to make a submission, but Ms Owen explained that they would need to be backed up by something. "As it is with any submission for anything, you will need to demonstrate that the project is viable." Last year saw GRAPA regular Bernie Maxwell present his own play 'Hopes and Dreams' at Rooftop Productions, along with costar Jenny Ellis. Submissions are open until March 9, one day before GRAPA holds it's annual general meeting to decide on a new committee and settle on the year ahead. IN OTHER NEWS The AGM will be held from 7pm on March 10, beginning with electing the year's committee. Positions available include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and committee members. Following the elections will be a general meeting. The meeting is open to all, with memberships available for purchase on the night. Memberships are also available online at GRAPA's website. Scripts and performance pitch submissions can be sent to hellograpa@gmail.com until March 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/b21fe1e8-99b2-40d2-9459-1e892efb80ac.jpeg/r4_0_1636_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg