newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you're the kind of person who wants to see the latest in the agricultural space - the Riverina Field Days will bring it to Griffith on May 13 and 14. This year will be the first year in charge of the iconic event for Jason Torresan who's optimistic the event will again attract diverse exhibitors and plenty of visitors. "In 2021 the event more than doubled its attendance to 12,000 people and showcased over 200 plus exhibitors," Mr Torresan said. "This was largely due to the 2020 event being cancelled and lengthy lockdowns. "Everyone was keen to be out-and-about again. This year, we're hoping the enthusiasm to attend events is still just as high." Mr Torresan said the response from exhibitors so far had been positive and food stall operators and non-agricultural exhibitors are being encouraged to secure their sites "We've had a high percentage of existing exhibitors secure their sites, but we're always looking for new exhibitors to join us," he said. "Riverina Field Days main focus is agriculture and machinery, but we welcome all industries as they provide diversity and variety." Mr Torresan said the field days were about supporting the growth and sustainability of agriculture in the region, and encouraged the region's schools to consider the event for an excursion. "Our role is to shine a light and support our ag industry. It's important for children to understand and appreciate that our region produces the best food and fibre products and our local ag industry is what makes us the 'food bowl' of Australia," he said. The economic impact of the field days is estimated to be around $1 million. "We're so proud to be a part of an event that helps our wider community," Mr Torresan said. All local motels in this region were fully booked last year, restaurants full, visitors and locals supporting everyone. It's fantastic to see." Meanwhile as COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Mr Torresan said they would be carefully following advice from state health authorities, but expected a safe event to be held in May. Further information about the Riverina Field Days is available at www.riverinafielddays.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/2fd4ed3e-6958-4a4f-a2f9-ce4e8ffbd139.jpg/r0_315_2364_1651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg