news, local-news, strike, industrial action, nurses, midwives, griffith base hospital, rally, march, banna avenue

Griffith nurses will join their colleagues across the state on Tuesday February 15th, striking for the first time in nearly a decade after being pushed to what they say is breaking point. As frustrations over understaffing, pay and poor working conditions have boiled over with the industrial action planned for four hours from 7am - 11am in Griffith. Across other parts of the state, nurses will walk off the job for a full 24 hours, with skeleton staff - enough to care for the critically ill and preserve life - will remain at work. RELATED || Thousands of NSW nurses to strike New South Wales Nurses and Midwives Association Councillor and Griffith branch secretary, Kristy Wilson said that the action was the 'last resort' after years of failed negotiations and action taken by the NSW Government. "We have been talking to the government and have rallied for the same things for years and years and years," Mrs Wilson said. "But they aren't listening and aren't interested so whilst striking is the last thing we want to do, we have been left with no choice and no other means of negotiation." According to Mrs Wilson, the industrial action came down to providing basic patient care and keeping nurses safe when at work. READ MORE "Our members have voted democratically to go on strike, we are basically at skeleton staff anyway, we are desperate for change," Mrs Wilson said. "I am hopeful there will be a positive outcome but given the government track record with health I am not confident." Local nurses will also be meeting at the CWA Park and marching up Banna Avenue from 9:30am to the public grounds of the Griffith Base Hospital and encourage members of the community to turn out and show their support. "We absolutely invite members of the public to join us on our march," Mrs Wilson said. "The nurses at the hospital are there to look after members of the community and unfortunately we are unable to do that at the moment to the standard we would like. "Throw your support behind us." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/dd7149de-c8b7-4523-bd77-738aa658d012.jpg/r4_0_1195_673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg