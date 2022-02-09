newsletters, editors-pick-list, car fire, destruction, crime, court, commodore, yenda

A $20,000 vehicle was found destroyed on February 8, after the owner left it on the side of the road due to an overheating issue. The white Holden Commodore was being driven along Beelbangera Road in Yenda when the 23 year old driver noticed it beginning to overheat. He pulled over and called a friend to pick him up, leaving the car alongside the road. Approximately five hours later, police received a call that a car was on fire along the road - both police and the fire brigade attended to find both the vehicle and surrounds alight. Due to the extent of the damage, police suspect an accelerant was used to set the car alight. The car was completely destroyed, leaving only a metal frame and charcoal behind. This is not the first car fire on Beelbangera Road, with another car being deliberately set alight last year. The car last year was similarly completely destroyed. Police have canvassed the area and the owner of the vehicle has been contacted. Police are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch at 6969 4299 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Meanwhile, the Griffith airport carpark saw a red Toyota RAV4 that was parked there long-term. The vehicle was parked between late December 2021 and February 6, with the owner returning to their vehicle to find an unknown person has damaged both side mirrors. Anyone with information on the damage is encouraged to get in touch at 6969 4299 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kTmU5M4qiPJpkhEjiTESN8/c881e3b8-13ab-4286-996a-00272d1a285c.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg