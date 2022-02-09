newsletters, editors-pick-list, cyber bullying, esafety, online, internet, social media, safer internet day, murrumbidgee police district, griffith

With kids across the community returning to school, the eSafety Commissioner and the Murrumbidgee Police District are reminding parents to stay vigilant and monitor the online activity of their children. And whilst Australia is leading the way with the Online Safety Act 2021, expanding existing protections against online harm to keep pace with abusive behaviour and toxic content there is still a reason to be cautious. Sergeant Cherie Knox told The Area News that there were a number of ways to keep children safe online and on social media. "Research shows one in four young people in Australia have been contacted by someone they don't know online," Sergeant Knox said. "From a policing perspective we understand that the majority of times this contact is harmless, but there are times this contact can be inappropriate, unsafe, or many constitute an offence. "If you see or experience bullying online that is threatening or harassing screenshot the message and report the matter to the police." READ MORE: The NSW Police Force also recommends a number of additional steps to keep children safe online: Youth officer Senior Constable Jasmine Hussain also conducts talks across the MPD on cyber safety and cyberbullying, even visiting students who have been negatively impacted by online activity. "Technology plays a big part, social media especially which is where we are seeing a lot of issues surrounding cyberbullying," Mrs Hussain said. "Bullying isn't just in the schoolyard anymore, it's now online. "A lot of parents don't realise the website and apps that their children can access and are accessing so I would encourage parents to assess and monitor what their children are up to when online on a regular basis. More information about Safer Internet Day and playing it fair and safe online can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/703ffe46-d9cb-4958-ad15-598999d364ba.jpg/r0_241_2048_1398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg