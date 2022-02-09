comment,

Congratulations to Laurie Testoni and Manjit Singh Lally for their winning a seat in the council elections. The Yenda community is grateful for their commitment and time given to support our town. This is an undertaking that takes a lot of time and energy and often with very little thanks. I encourage you to be respectful of this, it's just a thought should we have a community suggestion box? This week a basketball ring has been erected inside the Yenda tennis courts, it is available for everyone to utilise as the tennis courts are no longer locked. This is a great precinct for the township and thank you to the staff who maintain the gardens and facilities. There has been a series of break-ins and theft in the area, over the past week. As a precaution remember to keep your sheds, houses, and gates locked. Please report any suspicious behaviour to police. The police station and house in Yenda, is currently vacant and under review for new proposals. The community would like to see a police person in resident to help deter local crime. Although the building may need some maintenance, it would be a shame to lose this historical building. When we have local shortage of accommodation and high rents is it shame to see it vacant. It would be wonderful to have a local police presence in our town. The ever changing COVID landscape has created new challenges for business and community, please be mindful and support you local community as much as possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

