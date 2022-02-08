newsletters, editors-pick-list, tafe nsw, griffith, education, riverina, MIA, murrumbidgee, english as second language, immigrant

New immigrants in Griffith are set to benefit from free English lessons through TAFE Griffiths Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP). The course provides participates an avenue to learn English as a second language, developing the means to speak, listen, read and write English to a level where they are even able to pass the Australian citizenship test. And with the national migrant population increasing by 194,00 in 2021 from 2020, offering English courses throughout regional Australia and multicultural communities like Griffith has become more important than ever before. TAFE NSW Griffith English for Speakers of Other Languages Teacher, Alanna Townsend, said the AMEP program helps students learn vital skills that most of us take for granted. "Learning how to open a bank account, access healthcare, find work and further study, listening, reading, and writing skills, as well as learning about Australian society and culture are just some of the everyday skills students learn," Mrs Townsend said. Griffith resident Jaidee Lisunthia arrived in Australia in 2013 from Thailand with limited English, enrolling in the AMEP course at TAFE Griffith to make the most of of living in a new country with her family. "I could not speak English very well, and I could not read or write. TAFE NSW teachers are so encouraging and supportive," Mrs Lisunthia said. "The AMEP gave me the confidence to face everyday challenges and create a better life for myself and my family in Australia." According to Mrs Lisunthia, learning English at TAFE Griffith was a means of enabling her to contribute to society and the country she loves, recently being able to vote in her first local government elections. "Since becoming an Australian citizen I voted in my first election recently, the council election. This was a great honour for me," Mrs Lisunthia said. "It's so much better at work being able to understand English. I feel good to be able to understand the people around me. READ MORE "I'd really recommend the AMEP to others in my position as my TAFE NSW class felt like one big family. "Everyone supported each other, enjoyed each lesson and we have all had great success." Mrs Townsend said that Jaidee's story was a great example of the life changing work the AMEP course does for new immigrants in the local region. "Jaidee is the perfect example of how the AMEP is helping to change the lives of many people by providing students with access to the skills to be job-ready," Mrs Townsend said. "She has really taken the opportunity to make something of herself and her family." The AMEP Program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs. To enquire about enrolling in the AMEP at TAFE NSW, phone 1800 114 707 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au/amep.

