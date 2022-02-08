news, local-news, Berrigan unit fire, Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW

Fire and Rescue NSW has defended its handling of a recent Berrigan fire after Rural Fire Service volunteers reportedly questioned why they weren't called out to assist. A FRNSW spokesman said the first crews to the Chanter Street unit fire, from Berrigan and Finley, determined extra firefighters in breathing apparatus were needed to enter the premises. Units from Corowa and Jerilderie with this equipment and operators were then activated. READ MORE "Fire and Rescue NSW enjoys a strong, co-operative relationship with the Rural Fire Service and has no hesitation in calling the RFS for assistance when needed," he said. "However, in response to this fire, FRNSW required support from specialised breathing apparatus-equipped units and the Berrigan RFS crews were not in a position to provide such equipment and appropriately trained personnel." RFS firefighters told Southern Riverina News not being called to the blaze was "disrespectful, dangerous and dumb". One said the incident demonstrated "a complete dysfunction" between the two services that night, caused by either lack of training or naivety, both of which were "unforgivable". The upstairs unit of the property was gutted in the blaze, which occurred in the early hours of January 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f71a266a-55df-4ea8-9489-2c5eeb3e2edb.jpg/r0_132_795_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg