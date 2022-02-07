news, local-news, wharf revue, performance, politics, satire, comedy, griffith regional theatre, whats on, riverina

Looking for something to do this Saturday night? Renowned performers, the Wharf Revue have hit the road, bringing their latest show 'Can of Worms' to Griffith Regional Theatre this weekend. And after 20 years entertaining audiences across the country, they sure know how to put on a show in what promises to be a hilarious evening of razor sharp satirical commentary on the politics of Australia and beyond. Four highly skilled creatives, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Phil Scott and Mandy Bishop will play a multitude of characters satirising media personalities and political events in a series of sketches and songs. Acting Manager of the Griffith Regional Theatre, Margaret Andreazza said the show would be sure to entertain all who attended. "As the show is topical, the material changes frequently to reflect whatever current scandal is headlining - who will 'appear' on stage really is a surprise," Ms Andreazza said. READ MORE Known targets include the likes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Queen, Rupert Murdoch, Michaelia Cash, Jacqui Lambie, Scott Morrison and even Gladys Berejiklian. "No politician or public figure is safe from the Wharf Revue, those familiar with them know they're in for a great night full of sketches, songs and side-splitting satire," Mrs Andreazza said. "For those still on the fence, if you like following politics, and like the humour of 'The Betoota Advocate' or 'The Shovel' then you'll enjoy this show. "With plenty happening in Australian politics over the last year or so, this show will have you laughing, crying and even contemplating moving to New Zealand!" Theatre members can see this class act comedy show for just $35, with full price tickets on sale at $50. To purchase please call the Box office on 6962 8444 or visit www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au But you better get in quick! Tickets are selling fast! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/f2f444b9-9001-4426-8d9e-15901f29c1fa.jpg/r0_100_2000_1230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg