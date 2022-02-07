news, local-news, medicine, griffith base hospital, interns, residents, doctors, tony floyd

A new crop of doctors have landed at Griffith Base Hospital, ready to get hands-on with rural medicine. Twelve new doctors will start work at the hospital, learning a range of pathologies under the guidance of the existing staff. The doctors come from a variety of different backgrounds and skill levels. Residents, international doctors getting accredited and a few interns are all kicking off this week under Director of Prevocational Training Tony Floyd. Doctor Floyd said he was excited to have the students. "It's always good, it's a bit of an honour to have a first time intern ... It's where they learn the foundations, where they really learn how to be doctors ..." he explained. The benefits of learning medicine in regional Australia aren't just for interns though, and Dr Floyd emphasised the hands-on nature of Griffith Base Hospital's teaching. "For many, it's their first taste of rural medicine and for a lot, this is the only rural rotation. You learn a wider range of pathologies here because that's just how we do things," "All the doctors have to be a jack of all trades, you come out saying "Wow, I treated someone with a renal transplant and someone with brain cancer. At other hospitals, the renal transplant team and the cancer team are entirely separate." Doctor Darcy Marum is a new intern, fresh out of med school and ready to get involved on his first day. He said he was looking forward to becoming a member of Griffith's community, but admitted that there were definitely some nerves. "Everyone's been very supportive though." READ MORE: Doctor Katherine Calaizis is coming from St Vincent's hospital in Sydney. While her companions are here for a few weeks, Dr Calaizis will be here for the whole year. "It's very exciting to be at Griffith Base Hospital, I'm excited to service the community. Everyone's been really lovely and welcoming," she said.

