newsletters, editors-pick-list, veronica collins, obituary, tribute, wayne charles, michael charles, art

Veronica Collins, one of Griffith's most prolific and beloved artists, recently passed away at the age of 59, but is being remembered as a strong and proud Wiradjuri woman and artist. Ms Collins passed away on January 24, with a service celebrating her life and work on February 1. Wayne Charles, her eldest son, said one of her best qualities was her strong love for her community. "She was our best friend. She loved her community, she loved her culture ... you couldn't ask for a better Mum," he said. She was especially remembered for her strong political views and willingness to stick up for them, especially her work in housing and women's rights. "She had strong views on women's rights, she was fierce. Just a really awesome person," said Mr Charles. "Always doing something ... She went for the underdog." Ms Collins was a prolific and successful artist, with her work being sold around Australia and the world. In Griffith, her murals can be seen at MRHS's Wade site, Yambil Street medical centre and outside Griffith Regional Theatre. One of the works she was most proud of can be seen upon all the Welcome to Griffith signs at the entries to the city, being responsible for the iconic goanna design that now adorns them. Her youngest son Michael Charles said her art was a great example of her generosity, noting that all the family had a piece symbolising the connection. Her family was so important to her, and Wayne Charles fondly remembered the connection she had with all her kids and grandkids. "She had a special bond with each of them, she'd always stir you up. She was very kind and giving, had a little bit of craziness as well." "She really loved her art friends, we can't thank them enough. We're very thankful to them." Having touched so many lives across Griffith and the entire region, Ms Collins legacy is already extensive, and those closest to her will be working to preserve it. Ms Collins was in the middle of working on a book with Aanya Whitehead, and her family is planning to help complete it. They're also planning to install a plaque commemorating Ms Collins outside the theatre, in conjunction with the prized mural. Ms Collins lives on not only in the hearts and minds of those nearest and dearest to her, but in the art that she so generously gifted all in Griffith and Australia. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/a3e74897-be9b-4773-90b3-bc0c394fde8d.jpeg/r0_76_767_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg