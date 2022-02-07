news, local-news, small business month, workshops, griffith city council, whats on, free to attend, rebuild recharge renew, doug curran, eleni petinos

A slue of informative and engaging events is on its way to Griffith to held small businesses get back on their feet after a difficult two years. The 2022 NSW Small Business Month theme is 'Rebuild, Recharge, Renew', with the events held intended to help small business owners seeking some extra support build a brighter and stronger future. According to the 2020 Griffith Business Survey, a whopping 27 percent of small businesses required training in marketing, with an additional 24 percent requiring training in the hiring and retention of good staff. Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said the purpose of the workshop events was to educate, inform and support small business owners in the community at large, with a distinct focus on providing marketing expertise. "The workshops will educate local businesses on utilising the right marketing tools to meet their target audience as well as building confidence and resilience," Councillor Curran said. "I would like to encourage any small business in Griffith in need of assistance to attend." Minister for Small Business Eleni Petinos said it was 'great to see' councils like Griffith get involved with Small Business Month. "The small business sector has done it tough during the COVID-19 pandemic so it's great to see this level of interest in hosting events to help small businesses bounce back and build a stronger future," Ms Petinos said. READ MORE The half day events are free to attend and will be held in the Griffith City Library multipurpose room. The events are as follows: Council's Economic Development Coordinator, Karly Sivewright said that the workshops also hoped to provide a means of supporting small businesses after two years of lockdowns, restrictions and pandemic woes. "The Monday sessions will be ran by Candid Marketing who have an extensive background in marketing, promotion and holding workshops in Griffith," Mrs Sivewright said. "NBN local will be holding the Thursday session to educate businesses on the benefits of connecting to the NBN Business Fibre network. "The Attracting Skilled Labour event will also showcase Council's Griffith Now Hiring program that helps local businesses promote their job vacancies and how businesses can be part of the marketing program." Spots are limited and require registration in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/d/australia--griffith/griffith-city-council/

