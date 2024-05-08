Tears shed as Lake Wyangan animal petition shot down in council

Despite all efforts from the community to keep them there, Griffith City Council has resolved once again that the Lake Wyangan animals will be rehomed following the DPI audit.
An extraordinary meeting had to be scheduled after a rescission motion was put in from councillors Anne Napoli, Dino Zappacosta and Christine Stead to go back on the unanimous decision from the April 23 meeting.
The motion came after a petition took off, gathering over 1100 signatures to keep the animals at the lake for the joy and comfort they provided the community.
Animal lovers, petition organisers and even children sat in the gallery as tension simmered, while councillors debated the pros and cons of rehoming the animals and what would need to be done in order to keep them there.
Councillor Anne Napoli kicked off the debate, saying that she wanted to encourage kids to go outside more and that she wanted more time to consider the topic.
Mayor Doug Curran made the case that it was too expensive to keep the animals, with costs estimated at $56,000 upfront and around $40,000 in ongoing costs.
Councillor Jenny Ellis agreed.
"It's sad to see them go, it's not something we relish ... we must make difficult decisions. We have to decide where that money goes, it means some people miss out," she said.
Councillor Simon Croce stepped in to defend the animals.
"I blame myself, I didn't think much of it ... but my job is to listen. The amount of joy they bring is immense."
Councillor Shari Blumer took the stance that it wasn't about money, and that the animals just weren't happy cooped up in cages at the lake - and stood on rehoming them for that reason.
"It's a casual cruelty to keep them fenced in. When I visited, I found it depressing," she said.
Councillor Melissa Marin said that the animals provided much-needed entertainment for no cost to visitors, which was more important than ever as budgets tighten and families can't afford movies or bowling.
"We can find the money, we always do ... there is nothing to do for families with no money. Animals resonate."
Each councillor made their case for or against, citing history and joy as reasons to keep the animals while others critiqued the environmental impact, cost and animal welfare as reasons to rehome them.
Ultimately, the decision came down to a draw.
Councillors Napoli, Stead, Zappacosta, Marin, Lally and Croce voted to rescind the decision and keep the animals at the lake while councillors Testoni, Blumer, Andreazza, Sutton, Ellis and Mayor Doug Curran voted to rehome them.
Councillor Curran used his deciding vote to put down the motion, and the decision was made once again to the distress of some in the gallery - with one child bursting into cries while even the adults teared up.
