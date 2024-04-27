Outcry from community at prospect of losing Lake Wyangan animals

The announcement that the animals at Lake Wyangan would be rehomed has been met with outcry from the community, and a petition to Griffith City Council to keep the animals where they are.
Amy Renouf takes her kids to the lake to visit the animals regularly, and said it was disappointing to see what used to be a thriving community hub lake lose out on another asset.
"They've removed the ability to go out and waterski or whatnot because of the health risks, they haven't finished the bike track. Now taking the animals away, what's going to be left out there?"
In an effort to keep the animals at the lake, Ms Renouf launched an online and physical petition which has now found around 200 signatures in its first 24 hours.
She invited the community to join her at the lake on April 27 to show their support for the animals and send a message to councillors.
That message has been heard, as a rescission motion has since been lodged by some councillors and put the brakes on any action until it's resolved.
Mayor Doug Curran said that it was impossible to do everything, and questioned where the money would come from.
"This is the hard option. It's harder to get rid of the animals than to keep them but we have to be financially responsible, we have to improve the lake quality and now people want the animals - we can't have all three," he said.
"We had a course of action that was agreed upon unanimously - now we have to go back to the DPI and say we don't have it."
Ms Renouf added that she was hurt primarily by the lack of community consultation from Griffith City Council.
"Their income comes from the rate payers, yet they didn't want to hear them out, I found that rude ... Sending an email or filling in a jot form doesn't have the same impact as hearing the community as a collective," she said.
"If it's completely undoable, obviously the community will be reasonable about that but just going ahead and making decisions for the community without consultation is disappointing."
Sam McInnes said she takes her kids to the lake every one or two weeks, and was concerned that they would lose one of the only free options for family entertainment.
"It would be a huge disappointment for the animals to leave, it's a very family-friendly and free activity - especially in times like now," she said.
Councillor Curran argued that the quick deadline from the Department of Primary Industries had tied their hands.
"We didn't have a lot of time. By the time we received the report, we held an urgent meeting ... we've got community members at the committee and we've got community members talking to councillors so that was consultation."
Ms Renouf noted the short timeline given by the DPI, but said it wasn't an excuse for leaving the community out of the discussion.
"It's not a fair amount of time, but they are only asking for a plan," she said.
