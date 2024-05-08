Thousands raised for Fred Hollows Foundation at Griffith fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Fred Hollows Foundation exceeded expectations on May 4, with some 200 turning out to the CWA Rooms on Banna Avenue to show their support.
As a result, around $4000 was raised, of which $3000 is expected to go back to the Foundation.
In addition, the event drew a huge amount of interest which was of great importance to organiser Beryl Paul.
"It was absolutely wonderful; we were more than happy with the response and I had no idea so many people would attend," Mrs Paul said.
"Early in the morning was the busiest as it was raining. I think people were eager to escape the wet and see what we were about. I was very impressed."
In addition to a grand amount of support, Mrs Paul praised the help of those who volunteered and assisted on the day.
"An MRHS hospitality class attended to assist plating and servings for the morning tea which was absolutely terrific," she said.
"Without their help it wouldn't have gone nearly as well.
"There were many others who assisted, including several men who swept and packed things away at the end, along with a contingent of others who I am grateful to."
She says funds raised will go a long way to aiding the eyesight of many.
"A lot of eyes are going to be helped with these funds" she said.
"But the thing I was most impressed with was the awareness raised on the day.
"I had some literature sent down from the Fred Hollows Foundation and I was pleased how everyone took to it, wanting to know more about Mr Hollows and his cause," she said.
"That was my number one priority which I felt the fundraiser succeeded in; raising awareness about the foundation. It meant the world to me."
While Mrs Paul said she is yet to decide if she will have another major fundraiser for the foundation in future, she says she will certainly continue selling her knitted tea cosies at market stalls.
"I'll continue doing the monthly markets, selling things from home and I look forward to continuing the awareness for this important cause."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.