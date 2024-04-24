Fred Hollows Foundation supporter looking forward to fundraiser

A passionate advocate for the Fred Hollows Foundation is encouraging residents to attend and support a tea party next month.
Beryl Paul, who was this year nominated for Citizen of the Year for her charity work for the foundation, is spear heading the fundraiser to be held at the Griffith CWA Rooms.
The event will feature a competition and the sale of tea cosies, in addition to books, crafts, quilts and Mother's Day gifts.
Raffles will also be held, with prizes including Specsavers vouchers, rugs, hampers and more.
Mrs Paul says she hopes to see a sizeable attendance on the day.
"We'll have around 100 tea cosies to to sell in addition to range of gifts, including special ones to coincide with Mother's Day," Mrs Paul said.
"So far there has been good interest; I'm hoping plenty of people will be able to find the time on their Saturday to come down.
"We choose the CWA rooms as it is a central location on the main street and hopefully it will attract those doing some shopping," she said.
"It's also an easy, accessible location for older people."
Mrs Paul has been a passionate advocate for the foundation and eye health for years, having met Mr Hollows himself.
"The key thing for me is getting the message out there that the foundation is still around and in need of support," she said.
"A donation to the foundation can mean the world to someone; addressing eye sight problems has the capacity to enable people to work, support their family and their community," she said.
"It's particularly important for those in remote locations and third world countries where the ability to be able to do that is crucial."
Booking are being encouraged in order to cater for numbers and can be made by contacting Beryl Paul on 0499 024 800 or Dorothy McCorkelle on 0447 136 056.
The fundraiser will be held on May 4 from 11am until 3pm at the CWA Rooms on Banna Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.