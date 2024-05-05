Sharks claim biggest win in recent memory at Ron Crowe Oval

TLU Sharks have claimed one of their biggest wins in recent memories after success against West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
The Sharks were able to open the scoring through Jaden Kelly but the Mallee Men took the lead into the break with two quick tries to Bobby Jones and Michael Uiva saw the home side leading 12-6 at halftime.
It was a bright start for the Sharks after the break with Ethan Williams finding his way over after just two minutes while Kelly scored two in quick succession.
Sterling Ross and Dylan McCartney crossed to once again level the scoring between the two sides to set up a massive final 16 minutes.
Kelly scored his fourth to retore the margin but once more the Mallee Men found an answer with eight minutes remaining, this time through Jaydein Ambrose.
It was the Sharks who were able to secure the two points as with four minutes remaining Sinelle Thorpe crossed to have the visitors a 36-30 victory.
It is the Sharks second win of the season but they have been right in the contest for most of their opening games and will look to continue that run when they welcome Waratahs next weekend.
The Mallee Men will look to rebound when they head to Solar Mad Stadium to take on the Black and Whites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.