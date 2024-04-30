West Wyalong make impact in Women's tackle debut against Hay

The West Wyalong Mallee Chicks made quite the impact on their women's tackle debut against the Magpies at Hay Park.
Off the back of securing a big win in the League Tag clash earlier in the day, Ava Lemon picked up where she left off, scoring West Wyalong's first try in women's tackle with just four minutes left in the first half.
Lemon doubled her tally soon after to see West Wyalong take a 12-0 lead into the break.
It would be three tries to Lemon while Emma Bayley also found her way over to see the Mallee Chicks pick up a 22-6 victory on debut.
The Mallee Chicks will get a chance to take to the field again in round five when they play host to TLU Sharks, who will be fresh after the week off.
The big clash will see the undefeated Yenda side look to lock away a first-place finish in the six-week competition when they take on rivals the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
