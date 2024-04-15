Sharks continue strong start to Women's Tackle with second straight victory

TLU Sharks have made it two from two in the Group 20 Women's Tackle competition after coming away with a victory at home over the Black and Whites.
After starting the six-week season with a victory over Hay, the Sharks returned home, and they were able to make a strong start as Tommi Booth got over for the first try of the afternoon.
The Panthers hit back quickly, but the Sharks restored their advantage when Amie Fazekas crashed over to make it 12-4.
Leilah Little got the Black and Whites back to within four points, but there were two tries in the space of two minutes to Lexi Lightfoot, and Booth saw the Sharks all but wrapped the game up.
While Niumai Serukabaivata was able to score a late try, it wasn't to be as the Sharks went two from two with a 24-14 victory.
Meanwhile, Yenda were able to make a strong start to their campaign after heading to Hay Park and travelling back with a 20-14 victory over the Magpies.
The Hay side will go in search of their first win when they head to Griffith to take on the Panthers.
