Inability to finish opportunity costs Hanwood in the Riverina Cup

Hanwood's adventure in the men's Riverina Cup has ended after they fell to their bogey team, Young Lions, on home turf.
The Lions have been one of the sides that Hanwood have struggled to pick up consistent results against, and despite having the better of the chances in the first half, they trailed at the break, with Young making the most of their only clear-cut chance.
Coming out after the break, the Hanwood side continued to create the better of the chances before Young tried to hit on the counter, but a sharp one-on-one save from Nick Zappala.
Zappala was called into action again soon after when the Lions took a shot from range, but a diving save forced the ball wide at the far post.
That was the last of the visitors' chances as Hanwood searched for a way to get back into the game.
While the home side had the bulk of the possession in the final 10 minutes and were able to create chances, they were unable to find a way past the Young keeper to see the Lions hold on for a 1-0 victory.
Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala knew his side had the better of the chances, but their execution in front of goal was what let them down.
"I think realistically, we had the chances, but we just couldn't finish," he said.
"I think we need to learn that if we don't punish when we do get those chances, we will get punished, and that is what happened in the first half. We didn't take our chances, and they created one clear-cut chance and scored from it."
One of the positives that can be taken from the game is the fact that the new look defence as they were able to keep Young fairly quiet.
"It's something that we are working on given that we have lost a couple of key players in those roles," he said.
"It's a bit of a restructuring and rebuilding phase as to what we want this year. It's that old saying that it doesn't matter how much you have the ball. It's about what you do with it, and unfortunately, we didn't do much when it came to finishing, and that is what is going to hurt us.
"We did well we were holding the ball and creating plenty of chances but just couldn't finish."
It was a young side for the Hanwood side, and Abdala said that it was a similar-looking side that would tackle the Pascoe Cup this season.
"We are going to have a reasonably young squad with some experienced players within that mix," he said.
"Daniel Andreazza missed today, and he adds experience and leadership in the midfield, and if we had some of those experienced players into the fold today, I think it would have been a different game."
