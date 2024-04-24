Lake Wyangan animals to be rehomed following audit

It's the end of an era for the Lake Wyangan animals, with the animals set to be rehomed due to inadequate facilities and safety standards.
An audit from the Department of Primary Industries has highlighted that the current facilities housing the animals are not up to animal welfare standards - noting a need for daily health checks, an outer fence and upgrades to the entry gate among other improvements.
With an imposed deadline of May 1 and an estimated cost of $86,495 to make the needed improvements, Griffith City Council has elected to re-home the animals instead - bringing an end to the enclosures.
Mayor Doug Curran said that it was a difficult decision, and reassured Griffith at the April 23 council meeting that none of the animals would be euthanised during the process of finding homes for them.
"The committee was unanimously in agreement that the animals should be rehomed and relocated, and that the enclosure should be shut," he said.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta described it as 'over-the-top' to rehome the animals, calling to keep the tradition.
"It struck me as a bit over-the-top. I know that there are rules, I imagine the Department of Primary Industries has very strict guidelines but for years and years, we've always had animals ... it's always been a joy for families and children to see some of those," he said.
Councillor Curran said that the welfare and safety of the animals was paramount, and that while they could provide joy, the committee had decided it was not worth the cost to renovate.
"It was never the intention to have a zoo out there ... They obviously offer some joy to the community but we have had an assessment of the people going out there and it is diminishing," he said.
The animals to be rehomed include a kangaroo, a cockatoo, two emus, four goats, 11 fallow deer, four ducks, 19 chickens and two peafowl.
