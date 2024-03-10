'A thief of sight': Optometrists, advocate warn to get eyes tested

Griffith's optometrists as well as a local advocate are urging residents to get their eyes checked in an effort to avoid the 'sneak thief of sight' as part of World Glaucoma Week.
Optometrists from both Specsavers and EyecarePlus are encouraging residents to save their precious sight, with glaucoma a leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide.
It's been estimated one in 50 Australians will develop glaucoma in their lifetime, the equivalent of over 500 people in Griffith.
Alarmingly, 50 per cent are unaware they have it.
While vision loss due to glaucoma can't be restored, early diagnosis and treatment can delay or halt the progression of the ailment.
Chris McTaggart from EyecarePlus said its especially important for older residents to get checked as there are few symptoms for the disease.
"It typically affects the peripheral vision and presents little to no symptoms unless its quite severe," Dr McTaggart said.
"The risks tend to go up as people age and while its rare for it to affect young people it can happen.
"The week is a timely reminder for people to get their eyes tested, particularly those who are in the older demographic."
Griffith Specsavers optometrist Sunny Singh reiterated early detection and treatment are vital.
"Booking an eye test is more than just seeing if you need glasses; it also allows us to check the health of your eyes and identify any changes to your vision caused by diseases such as glaucoma," Dr Singh said.
Griffith advocate for the Fred Hollows Foundation Beryl Paul said regardless of the ailment, its incredibly important residents take good care of their vision.
"I know some in Griffith suffering from glaucoma and while there is no one eye problem that pushes me to advocate for the Foundation and eye health, I am aware it is a huge global problem," Mrs Paul said.
"Anything to save vision is very important to me, particularly for our first nation's people and those living in third world countries which is what Mr Hollows focused on in his work."
While Glaucoma is known for being hereditary, stand alone cases do occur, according to Glaucoma Australia.
It recommends visiting an optometrist every two years for a comprehensive eye exam for those aged 50 and over.
Those with a family history of glaucoma should get their eyes checked every two years from the age of 40.
World Glaucoma Week runs from March 10 to 16.
Meanwhile, Mrs Paul is organising a fundraising tea party to for the Fred Hollows Foundation for early May.
The event will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about the Foundation and go in the running for prizes.
It is slated for May 4 at the Griffith CWA Rooms, between 11am and 3pm.
Bookings are encouraged and can be made by contacting Mrs Paul on 0499 024 800 or Dorothy McCorkelle on 0447 136 056.
