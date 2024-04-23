The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pace slows down as Joggers return to Hill after two weeks away

By Ron Anson
April 23 2024 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After the rain then the Rural Fire Service burn off the Feral's returned to the Hill for the third race of the winter competition and what a difference it makes to your pace running on the flat wet weather track compared to the rocky up and down terrain of the Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.