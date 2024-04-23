Pace slows down as Joggers return to Hill after two weeks away

After the rain then the Rural Fire Service burn off the Feral's returned to the Hill for the third race of the winter competition and what a difference it makes to your pace running on the flat wet weather track compared to the rocky up and down terrain of the Hill.
Everyone's pace was a little slower this week with the singular exception of Aidan Fattore. Running at 3.50-minutes per kilometre on both tracks he was 31st last week (because everyone was a bit quicker) jumping to 6th this week.
The changed terrain took a bigger toll on some. After three races Nicole Dehnert's placings have been 2nd, 1st and 31st. Sheila Marcus much prefers the flat course with placings 6th, 7th and 32nd.
This week's 6.1km long course race winner Andrea Cromack was not too bothered by the changed courses 5th last week and 1st this week with a net time of 34-minutes 28-seconds.
Andrea is in good form after a two-year break from the Hill. In 2022 her average pace was 6.29-minutes per kilometre and in 2024 she is averaging 5.58m/km.
Just short of a minutes and a half later Simon Fattore finished 2nd with a net time of 32m41s. Rita Fascianelli-McIver commencing with a 2-minute 30-second handicap was not worried by the changed track finishing 2nd last week and 3rd this week with a net time of 41m16s.
Others not fazed by the changed track were Derek Goullet (28m33s) finishing 4th up ten places from last week, and 5th placed Steven Bourke (32m51s) maintained a similar ranking 6th last week. Aiden Fattore was 6th and posted the fastest time of 23m24s.
Entering the winter competition this week was Tony Gullo, 7th (30m15s) then the fastest female Fiona Fattore (32m19s). Gary Andreazza (37m05s) snatched 9th place one second a head of Elio Minato who made the top 10 with a net time of 44m36s.
Line honours and fastest female in the short course went to Chloe Morshead (18m15s). Daniel Restagno (22m18s) was second then Reuben Fattore (24m41s). Antonio DeMarco was the fastest short course runner but not fast enough to gain a podium placing finishing one second behind Reuben.
Isaac Fattore (19m40s) claimed 5th place. There were several walk and talk short course participants, Judith Cimador/Val Centafanti 12th, Lorraine Maxwell/Juliana Provera 14th and Janelle Toole/Donna Jackson 16th.
