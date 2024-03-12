Fattore continues to improve his times year on year in Bacchus competition

Just wondering when Aiden Fattore's running career will finally peak. A retrospective look at last year's 9km Bacchus competition results show that despite the heat of Saturday he's running is roughly 40 seconds to a minute faster than for the same runs last year.
Starting with the largest handicap of 29 minutes 30 seconds he overtook a field of 39 to come home in 1st place with a net time of 32m59s.
James Wythes was 2nd with a net time of 38m 32s then came the two main contenders for the 2024 Bacchus Competition trophy.
Last week Lachlan Date was 12 points behind the competition leader Adrian Baird. This week Date finished 3rd (39m52s) gaining 30 points while Baird was 4th (49m 40s) gaining 27 points. The gap between them is only 9 points and there are two more runs to go.
In the past Date has posted better times for this course. Too many "ifs" to make a prediction. I may have to eat my word because a couple of weeks ago I wrote that Date had the edge over Baird, maybe not.
Sharon Careri was the first female to finish with a net time of 52 minutes 35 seconds, the 2nd female was Lena Sergi (57m 17s).
Several Feral's chose to walk the 9km long course setting off at 5:00pm rather than the regular 5:30pm start time to finish with the handicapped runners. It is important that the early starters register with the race director before setting off as we need to account for all out on the courses returning.
Sensible walkers considering the temperature on the day included likes of Jenny and Gary Workman, Tony Rokov, David Heffer, Tania Moore, Bob Barker, Tara Gunn, Renae and Rodney Savage, Graeme Lyons, Judith Cimador, Donna Jackson, Nicole Dehnert, Val Centofanti, Ivan Gesuale, Juliana Provera and Richard West. Many would claim these walkers had more sense than the rest of the field.
A few of the regular long course runners chose the short course this week. Last week Connor Moore came home 1st in the long course and did the same again in the short course this week with a net time of 14 minutes 54 seconds.
Four seconds later Eva Edgcome-Lucas (17m 58s) finished followed by another regular long course runner Mark Handcock (19m38s). Parents sensibly kept the younger Feral's at home reducing competition and enabling Callum Vecchio to extend his lead in the short course competition.
Finishing 4th with the fastest net time of 12 minutes 45 second he now sits on 172 points, 31 points ahead of Wendy Minato.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.