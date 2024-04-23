Shock resonating following backpacker death

Messages of support are being offered following the death of a French backpacker at the weekend.
Griffith Original Backpackers hostel managers Manjit Lally and Yogesh Bhatt have recounted the days since, saying the residents remain in a state of shock.
"It's very sad for everyone," Mr Bhatt said. "Even now the hostel remains very quiet... everyone is still trying to come to grips."
Police have said the unconscious body of a 24-year-old French National woman was found in a bathroom of a hostel on Saturday afternoon, April 20.
Paramedics took the woman to Griffith Base Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death.
Mr Lally and Mr Bhatt say the woman's family in France have been notified and a meeting of condolence was held at the hostel on Sunday.
"Several people offered words of reflection while myself and Yogesh assured everyone that support is available," Mr Bhatt said.
"We encourage everyone to talk and check in with each other
"Those who stay here become very close with one another - especially as most of them are here between two and four months. They effectively become like family to one another," he said.
Mr Lally said it's important the residents are looking after themselves.
"One of the things we spoke about (on Sunday) was the importance around ensuring those who need to take medication are taking medication, as well as letting others know they need to do that," he said.
"Overall, it's important they are taking care of themselves.
"If there are ever any problems they should always feel free to speak to us about them.
"The overall key message is communication; we are there to listen," Mr Lally said.
"Our deepest condolences are extended to the young woman's family."
Griffith city mayor Doug Curran echoed those sentiments, saying the community was there for those in need.
"Our heart goes out to the young lady's family as well as the other backpackers who bring so much to our community and dealing with this," Cr Curran said.
"It's especially difficult with this having occurred so far from the young woman's home.
"My sincere condolences to all at this difficult time," Cr Curran said.
A report is being prepared for the information for the coroner.
