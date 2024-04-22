Body found in backpacker hostel

Police are investigating after a body was found at a backpacker's hostel on Saturday afternoon.
The unconscious body of a 24-year-old French National woman was found in the bathroom at a backpacker's hostel in Griffith on a Saturday afternoon.
Another resident staying at the hostel found the woman unconscious in the bathroom at around 2.40pm on April 20, and contacted emergency services immediately.
CPR was administered quickly by nearby bystanders, and paramedics took over when they arrived.
Paramedics took the woman to Griffith Base Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, although the cause of death has not yet been determined. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death, and preparing a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
