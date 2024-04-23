Blacks continue to be pile on points and sit well clear at top of women's competition

The Griffith Blacks continue to blow their opposition off the park after a 61-point win over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Heading into the game the Blacks had conceded just five points in the women's competition and for most of the game it looked like that record would remain in tact.
Megan Lonsdale continues to make an impression in her first year in senior rugby with the first try of the afternoon and was quickly followed over by Neda Amiatu, Amy Parker and Amelia Lolotonga.
Seigia Seukeni was the next to cross before a quick-fire double to Lavinia Siale saw the Blacks start to run away with the game.
Lele Katoa and Mele Lolotonga pushed the margin out to 61-0 before CSU was finally able to answer with a try to Dana Seward.
Amiatu scored her second of the game to wrap up a 66-5 victory over Reddies.
The Griffith side will look to continue their dominating start to the season when they travel back Beres Ellwood Oval to take on Ag College.
