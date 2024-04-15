Blacketts continue strong start to season with resounding victory

It was another commanding performance to start the women's season for the Griffith Blacks after a resounding victory over Wagga City at Jubilee Oval.
Amy Parker made a flying start to the game with the first two tries of the afternoon before Lavina Siale continued the Blacks dominance.
Siale would score another try soon after to become the first of three double try scorers alongside Megan Lonsdale, who build on from her strong debut against Albury, and Amelia Lolotonga.
Parker would finish the day with three tries while Neda Amiatu crossed from one of her own to see the Blacks secure a 58-5 victory over the City side.
The two big wins to start the season has the Griffith side well ahead of the competition with 59 point difference lead over Waratahs in the battle for top spot with CSU also locked in joint first with two wins to start the season.
One of those runs will come to an end this weekend when the Blacks make the trip to Wagga to take on CSU.
